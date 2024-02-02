Raiders expected to name Kliff Kingsbury offensive coordinator

It looks like the Raiders have their choice for offensive coordinator. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter the Raiders are expected to name USC assistant Kliff Kingsbury their next OC.

Raiders are expected to hire former Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2024

Kingsbury is most well known for his “Air Raid” offense, which he ran as head coach at Texas Tech, and leading to Patrick Mahomes becoming a top ten NFL draft pick.

Kingsbury took the Cardinals job in in 2019 and spent four years in Arizona, but just once finishing with a winning record (11-6 in 2020).

