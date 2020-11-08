The Raiders haven’t won two straight games since the first two weeks of the season, but they have a chance to win their second in a row when they face the Chargers on Sunday.

They should have running back Josh Jacobs on hand for the effort. Jacobs was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report due to a knee injury and an illness that caused him to miss practice on Thursday.

Jacobs returned for a limited practice Friday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to play.

He may not have one of his usual blockers clearing the way for him, however. Left tackle Kolton Miller missed practice all week with an ankle injury and Rapoport reports he’ll have an “uphill battle” to play Sunday.

Raiders are expected to have Josh Jacobs Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk