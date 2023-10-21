Raiders expect Jimmy Garoppolo to miss just one game, return next Monday vs. Lions

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bears, but he's expected to return in a week.

Garoppolo is expected to play next Monday night against the Lions, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The injury-prone Garoppolo is dealing with a back injury, but it is not believed to be overly serious. He previously missed a game this season with a concussion.

With Garoppolo out on Sunday, Brian Hoyer is set to start for the Raiders and Aidan O'Connell will back him up. Garoppolo should start next week against the Lions with Hoyer backing him up.