Raiders end Hatchet season

May 21—HUNTINGBURG — It took about six inning for Southridge to find an answer for freshman London Gilley, but when the did, it provided enough of an opportunity for the Raiders to come up with Monday's 10-2 win, and move on to the Southridge softball sectional semifinals.

The Hatchets (6-18) were limited to three hits, but threatened on several occasions, while Gilley looked very strong for the five innings, including nine strikeouts and gave up just three hits.

"She's a bulldog in the circle. You know she's very mentally tough and sometimes that's what you need in there. We fought hard, we played well. They did really good job out there and I'm super proud of them. I mean, if you take away that sixth inning, this is a much closer game.

"We lose six seniors and they've been amazing. So those girls have battled through all the adversity that came with being on the softball team when chips were down. So proud of them for sticking with it," said WHS coach Amy Sandullo.

Both teams put runners in scoring position in the first inning, however, London Gilley was able to rely on strikeouts, while SR's Millie Hunter was able to get three ground balls to strand WHS's Allison Hill at third and keep the game at 0-0.

Southridge again found itself with a runner on Third, but Gilley was able to add two more Ks to keep them off the board.

Southridge picked up the first base hit of the game from Kelley Ferguson, and she would come around to score on a single. However, Southridge loaded the bases, Gilley was able get a strikeout end the threat with just one run.

Allison Hill legged out infield hit but she was stranded after stealing second. Southridge added run in the fourth on three walks and a pass ball, but again Gilley was able to come up with a strikeout to leave two Raiders in scoring position.

Gilley added a one-out double to left and looked like she would score as Hayleigh Cummins reached on an error, but was nipped at the plate for the second out, while Hunter added a strikeout to finish off the threat and keep it at 2-0.

Washington came up with big double play to start the fifth, but Southridge responded with a quick inning to counter. The Raiders added a third run after the Raiders opened the inning with a walk and a double and the scored on a wild pitch. Mia Humphries replaced Gilley in the circle and SHS added a fourth run on a ball that got by the catcher and walked in a fifth run. They added a sixth run on a wild pitch along with two more on a single to make it 8-0, as SHS scored six runs on two hits in the inning.

SR added a runs in the seventh, but Allison Hill came up with a catch that saved two runs.

WHS did score a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh after Southridge relived Hunter and finished off the game at 10-2. Scoring for Washington in the final inning was Kyra Schuckman and Braleigh Armes.

In the first game, Pike Central fell to Heritage Hills, 9-1 and they will play Vincennes Lincoln. Southridge will play Jasper in the second game.