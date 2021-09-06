Raiders elect seven captains, including Maxx Crosby, Richie Incognito

The Raiders elected seven captains for the 2021 season.

Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby, Richie Incognito, Alec Ingold, Josh Jacobs, Yannick Ngakoue and Darren Waller were selected by their teammates to wear a “C” on their jersey.

“We’ve got seven captains,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, via Hikaru Kudo of SI.com. “One on special teams. We had a triple tie on offense, and I wasn’t in the mood to tell Richie Incognito he didn’t get selected.”

“But it’s pretty cool, the players still look up to him so much, and Jacobs and Ingold for them to take this step in their careers. You’ve already documented what Maxx and Waller have been through. To make this transition to success, smashing success, as a captain in the National Football League is quite a story. And Derek Carr as always has been at the front of our leadership committee here.”

Carr is the team’s only returning captain. The other captains from 2020 — Rodney Hudson, Maliek Collins, Erik Harris and Kyle Wilber — left during the offseason.

