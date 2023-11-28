Raiders EDGE Tyree Wilson has quiet day vs. Chiefs

After a slow start to the season, the Raiders were hopeful that Tyree Wilson would improve as the year progressed. And while he has to a degree, the improvement hasn’t been quite at the pace many had anticipated.

Against the Chiefs, Wilson had just one tackle. He did not record a single pressure and it was another slow day at the office for the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here is what Pro Football Focus had to say about the rookie EDGE rusher in Week 12:

Wilson made a nice run stop late in the fourth quarter on Isiah Pacheco but was otherwise quiet on his 28 snaps. The contrast between his team-low 51.6 pass-rush grade and Malcolm Koonce’s team-best 83.9 mark doesn’t bode well for Wilson’s future opportunities.

The Raiders still have five games left in the season and the hope is that Wilson can finally start to put things together. Because so far, it’s been a pretty disappointing debut.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire