Raiders EDGE Tyree Wilson among the favorites to win DROY award
Think back to 1998. What were you doing at the time? Maybe you just got done watching The Titanic on a two-set VHS. Or maybe you just got done playing your Sega Dreamcast.
1998 was the last time the Raiders had a player that won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award (Charles Woodson).
But could that change in 2023? Could this be the year that the Raiders have a rookie in contention to win the award? In a recent article by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, he took a look at the favorites to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
After Will Anderson (Texans), the player with the next-best odds to win the award is Tyree Wilson of the Raiders. Here is what Sikkema said about his chances to take home the award this season:
Pass-rush win rate is fairly reliable as a translatable stat from college to the NFL. In his breakout season, Wilson recorded a 23.0% pass-rush win rate, which led all first-round pass rushers.
His foot injury, which was a topic of conversation during the pre-draft process, might hold him back from really hitting the ground running his rookie season, so keep that in mind. But if we get a full year from him, we know opposing offensive lines will be paying a lot of attention to Maxx Crosby on the other side. That should free up Wilson to get opportunistic one-on-ones.
Wilson should have plenty of opportunities to rush the passer in Las Vegas, so that won’t be an issue. But will he be able to convert all of his pass-rush snaps into sacks? That will be the question.
However, he has all of the traits to be a dominant pass rusher in the NFL. He just needs to prove he can stay healthy and put things together to become a Pro Bowl-level pass rusher at the next level.
