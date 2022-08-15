Raiders edge rushers Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones land at 59 and 62 in NFL Top 100

Levi Damien
·1 min read
In this article:
The NFL Top 100 countdown continued tonight. After learning that Derek Carr made the list at 65 overall, a couple high profile Raiders edge rushers had their names called as well.

First was Chandler Jones at 62 overall. Then a few spots later at 59 came his edge rushing cohort, Maxx Crosby.

The two of them figure to wreak havoc off the edge for the Raiders this season. With Crosby entering his prime, fresh off landing a huge extension and Jones still playing at a high level at the age of 32.

There are few teams in the league who have a tandem of pass rushers this talented. In fact, I put them atop the AFC West, even ahead of the duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

