Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby ranked No. 5 pass rusher in NFL heading into 2024 season

All Maxx Crosby does is produce and yet, he still isn’t able to earn the national attention that he deserves. Despite leading the NFL in tackles for loss in each of the last two seasons and recording 27 combined sacks, Crosby has yet to be named a first-team All-Pro selection.

And when it comes to ranking the top EDGE rushers in the NFL, Crosby’s name is rarely mentioned. For whatever reason, he just hasn’t received the same national coverage as the other top pass rushers in the league.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they ranked the top pass rushers heading into the 2024 NFL season. Crosby came in at No. 5 on the list, behind Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa, and T.J. Watt. Here is what the site had to say about the three-time Pro Bowl selection:

Crosby is often the first name mentioned outside of “The Big 4” above, but it really should be viewed as a “Big 5,” given how impactful Crosby has been for years. 2023 was his third straight year of earning an elite overall grade, and it was his first elite run-defense grade while maintaining a pass-rush win rate above 15.0% and notching 94 quarterback pressures.

Pro Football Focus was very complimentary of Crosby and they recognize that he should be mentioned in the same breath as Bosa, Watt, etc. It’s just unfortunate that the Raiders haven’t had the same type of team success as the other four squads here, as that likely contributes to a lack of praise for Crosby.

Heading into the 2024 season, you would be hard-pressed to find a better overall player than Crosby on defense. He is the complete package and the reason for the turnaround on that side of the ball for Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire