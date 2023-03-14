Raiders earn grade of ‘B’ for addition of QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Marcus Mosher
·1 min read

The Raiders made one of the biggest splashes of free agency on Monday, agreeing to terms with QB Jimmy Garoppolo. After several other options fell through earlier this offseason, this always felt like the most likely option for the Raiders.

But what grade should the Raiders get for landing Garoppolo so early in free agency?

In a recent article by Seth Walder of ESPN, he graded every signing from Day 1 of free agency. And for the addition of Garoppolo by the Raiders, he gave them a solid “B”. Here is what Walder had to say about that signing by Las Vegas:

“Half-measures in the NFL are often bad, but this one makes some sense. Garoppolo has always been efficient — even if we have to assume Kyle Shanahan’s system gets some credit — ranking from 12th to 16th in QBR in every season he has qualified.

Given his injury history, however, qualifying has been the hard part. There’s at least nonzero upside here, too, considering his best stretch of play was in 2017 with McDaniels and the Patriots, when he had an 83 QBR in six games.”

It’s not very likely that Garoppolo will be an upgrade over Carr, but the Raiders needed a veteran quarterback and he knows the scheme well. It also doesn’t hurt that the Raiders got him on a significantly cheaper deal and they aren’t tied to him beyond one year.

There weren’t many great options on the free-agent market for quarterbacks, but the Raiders did well grabbing someone with a bunch of experience who can contribute right away. A grade of “B” seems more than fair for this signing.

Related

100 best images of new Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Falcons to sign Taylor Heinicke

    Taylor Heinicke is heading to Atlanta. Heinicke has agreed to sign with the Falcons, according to NFL Media. He’ll likely compete with Desmond Ridder for the starting quarterback job. Heinicke, who turns 30 tomorrow, has started 25 games in his NFL career, including nine for the Commanders last season, when he replaced Carson Wentz and [more]

  • Report: Seahawks plan to release Shelby Harris

    The Seahawks are going to move on from one of their veteran defensive players. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Seattle plans to release defensive lineman Shelby Harris. Cutting Harris will save the Seahawks $8.9 million against the cap. Seattle had tried to find a trade partner but one did not emerge. Acquired from [more]

  • Report: Dre’Mont Jones agrees to terms with Seahawks

    The Seahawks are signing defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones to a three-year, $51.53 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Jones will get $23.5 million in the first year and $35.02 million over two seasons. Jones was the 23rd-best free agent on PFT’s top 100. The Broncos had hoped to keep Jones, but he got [more]

  • I watched Ellis Genge's England captaincy debut in Knowle West – here is what I learned

    We’re on the road with Chris ‘Skemer’ Winters: boxing coach, mentor and, according to just about everyone we run into, Bristol legend.

  • Report: Bucs exploring Shaq Mason trade possibilities

    The Buccaneers are parting ways with a number of veteran players already this offseason and right guard Shaq Mason may be joining that list. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team is exploring possible trades involving Mason ahead of the start of the new league year. Mason is due to make $7.5 million in [more]

  • Report: Jets working to sign Allen Lazard

    Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner suggested there might be some package deals in place if his team lands quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team is reportedly working on making one happen despite the fact that Rodgers has yet to reveal his intentions for 2023. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets are working on a [more]

  • Mikaela Shiffrin gets new head coach in female pioneer Harjo

    The U.S. ski team said Karin Harjo, a pioneer for female coaches in Alpine skiing who has served as head coach of Canada's women's team this winter, will take up the role in April and join Shiffrin for post-season training and an equipment testing camp. “I’m really looking forward to working with Karin again, this time more directly as my new head coach,” said Shiffrin, who split with her former coach Mike Day during the world championships one month ago. The appointment comes after Shiffrin broke Ingemar Stenmark's long-standing World Cup record by earning her 87th career race win on Saturday.

  • Day 2 of NFL’s open negotiation period: Follow the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest moves

    The NFL’s two-day open negotiation period continues Tuesday. Follow along here for Chiefs-related news.

  • Daron Payne on staying with Commanders: “We’re one little piece away from being good”

    The Commanders and defensive tackle Daron Payne worked out a four-year contract on Sunday that replaces his franchise tag. On Monday, he met with reporters to discuss the decision to stay put. Among other things, Payne said he decided to remain in D.C. because “we’re one little piece away from being good,” via Ralph Vacchiano [more]

  • 'I couldn't breathe or talk but still tipped a big winner'

    When Trevor Jacobs, part-owner of Champion Chase hope Editeur Du Gite, recently won a four-figure sum on a bet his celebration was more muted than it normally would be. He was, after all, hooked up to a ventilator in an intensive care unit.

  • Report: Commanders agree to terms with Cody Barton

    The Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Cody Barton to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Barton played the past four seasons in Seattle after they made him a third-round selection in 2019 and signed him to a four-year, $3.62 million deal. He started 11 of 17 games played last [more]

  • Browns poach Dalvin Tomlinson from Vikings

    The Vikings will see another member of an overmatched 2022 defense go elsewhere in 2023. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Browns are expected to sign defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. It reportedly will be a four-year, $57 million deal with $27.5 million guaranteed. As usual, the full structure and breakdown will reveal what the [more]

  • 5 biggest takeaways from UFC Fight Night 221: Is Dana White right about Merab Dvalishvili?

    Analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC Fight Night 221, including Dana White's firm warning to Merab Dvalishvili.

  • Report: Brandon Facyson returning to Raiders after one season with Colts

    Free agent defensive back Brandon Facyson is returning to the Raiders after one season in Indianapolis. The sides agreed to terms Monday, Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Facyson, 28, played for the Raiders in 2021, playing 12 games with nine starts. He totaled 55 tackles, an interception and 13 pass breakups. Facyson [more]

  • Davante Adams posts cryptic message after Raiders sign Jimmy Garoppolo

    Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.

  • 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles trade up for a stud defensive player

    In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern

  • NFL free agency: Day 1 tampering period winners (49ers, Patrick Mahomes) and losers (Bengals, Broncos)

    How is anyone supposed to block the 49ers this upcoming season? Teams have to gameplan on how to keep Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead at bay, but now the 49ers have added Javon Hargrave into the mix.

  • Bears' unexpected free-agency start leads to tough questions, few answers

    After months of talk, the Bears' big spending day arrived. Ryan Poles added talent, but the underwhelming nature of Day 1 shows how much work is left to do.

  • Signs are indeed pointing to Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets

    It’s not official yet, but it’s quickly moving that way. Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers is indeed moving toward accepting a trade that would send him out the land of the Cheesehead and into the Big Apple. Trey Wingo (who was the first to indicate the Jets had spoken to Rodgers last week) has [more]

  • March Madness 2023: NCAA tournament printable brackets, dates, times and more

    The NCAA tournament brackets are here.