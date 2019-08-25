Raiders' early 2019 schedule easier after Colts QB Andrew Luck retires

The Raiders' brutal early season schedule just got a little easier.

They still will start 2019 with AFC West home games against the Broncos and Chiefs, followed by a trip to Minnesota and then another flight to Indianapolis.

A Week 4 contest played at 10 a.m. PT in a loud domed stadium is never easy, but the Raiders sneaking out with a win certainly is more probable now after Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprised many by retiring Saturday.

The Stanford alum and former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick was a Hall of Fame talent, but injuries piled up and prompted his shocking decision.

While the Colts certainly could make changes at quarterback, Jacoby Brissett is the starter there right now. He hasn't been great in his opportunities, with a 5-12 record as a starter.

Or maybe the Colts will trade for another passer - Mike Glennon or Nathan Peterman, anyone? - but they will be reeling heading into the season without their fearless leader.

The Colts still are a good team, with a tough offensive line, speed at receiver and a strong run game led by Marlon Mack. Their defense is better, too, so the Colts won't be a pushover even with Luck gone.

But there's no arguing Indy is easier to handle without Luck, who had 705 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions in three games against the Raiders. Luck lost to Oakland only once, in the fateful 2016 contest in which Raiders quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg.

The Raiders' early schedule still is brutal - there's a game in London against Chicago the week after the Colts game - but there's a much more winnable game on it now.

