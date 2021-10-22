Raiders, Eagles final injury report: S Anthony Harris QUESTIONABLE after suffering groin injury

A new injury popped up for the Eagles on Friday. And it could be a significant one. Starting safety Anthony Harris suffered a groin injury that caused him to miss Friday’s practice. He is officially listed as Questionable.

The veteran safety had missed Wednesday’s practice with a hands injury. But he returned Thursday full go. But by Friday groin was added to his injury designation, causing him to miss practice altogether.

If Harris can’t go, it could be a significant loss for the Eagles as he has started every game this season thus far.

Reserve guard Jack Anderson was added to the Eagles’ injury report with a hamstring injury.

#Eagles S Anthony Harris missed practice Friday with hands and groin injuries. He is Questionable vs #Raiders pic.twitter.com/dtKc3kgy6a — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) October 22, 2021

For the Raiders, only Nick Bowers remained listed with a designation. He is OUT as Rich Bisaccia announced earlier in the week.

Quinton Jefferson missed all week tending to a family matter. He is expected to return to the team on Saturday which would make him available for the game.

