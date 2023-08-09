Raiders DT Neil Farrell Jr set to practice on Wednesday, comes off NFI

Marcus Mosher
·1 min read

Reinforcements are coming for the Las Vegas Raiders, specifically on the defensive line. The Raiders got some good news on Wednesday as second-year defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. was on the practice field.

According to our own Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire, Farrell Jr. is off the NFL list (non-football injury) and is practicing on Wednesday.

Farrell appeared in nine games for the Raiders last year, totaling 12 tackles and two QB hits. He is set to have a bigger role in the defense this season as he fights to be the No. 1 nose tackle on the roster.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. But as of now, it’s good to see No. 92 back on the practice field as the Raiders look to make big steps forward on defense.

Related

Could Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett be a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate?

ESPN predicts Raiders will move on from Jimmy Garoppolo after 2023 season

Raiders release first unofficial depth chart: Observations

Marcus Peters 'next level' football IQ, 'edge' felt across Raiders defense

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire