Raiders DT Maurice Hurst placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

On Tuesday, the Raiders announced that the team has placed backup defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Raiders placed DT Maurice Hurst on Reserve-Covid 19 list today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2020





This doesn’t necessarily mean that Hurst has received a positive test as he could have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Hurst will most likely not be available this week when the team travels to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. With the team having a bye week in Week 6, Hurst could miss just one game.

Hurst has played behind starter Maliek Collins this season, but he has been the far more effective player. According to Pro Football Focus, Hurst has graded out as the fourth-best interior rusher in the NFL this season. The Raiders will miss his pass rush ability during his absence.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.