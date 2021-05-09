Raiders DT Darius Stills named top undrafted free agent signing

The Raiders quietly had one of the best undrafted free agent classes in the NFL this year. They signed several players who have legitimate shots to make the 53-man roster in 2021.

One such player is defensive tackle Darius Still, who was uber-productive at West Virginia. In the last three years with the Mountaineers, he totaled 23 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks as a defensive tackle.

In a recent article by Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, he named his top-10 undrafted free agent signings this year. Of course, Stills made the list. Here is a quick snippet of Trapasso’s thoughts on Still and his fit with the Raiders:

” He can threaten multiple gaps regardless of where he’s aligned because of his lateral juice, and he understands how to utilize pass-rushing moves to beat defensive linemen. He absolutely is small for the position at not even 280 pounds but has the athletic gifts, plan of attack when getting upfield, and the production to make a Raiders team that needs a steady one-technique rusher after the release of Maurice Hurst.”

While the Raiders have a bunch of names at defensive tackle, none are all that proven. It wouldn’t be a shock if someone like Stills rose up the depth chart during training camp and worked his way into the rotation at some point in the season.

Of all the players the Raiders signed after the draft, Still has the best shot of cracking the opening day roster.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.