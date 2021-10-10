Raiders drop to 3-2, lose to the Bears 20-9

Slow starts continue to plague the Raiders. This time, it happened at home as they scored just three points in the first three quarters. The defense didn’t help much, allowing 14 second-quarter points and that was the difference in the game.

The Raiders had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarterback, but Derek Carr missed Bryan Edwards on a 4th and 5. The Bears went onto to use most of the clock and ended the game with a 46-yard field goal to make it 20-9.

Las Vegas did not have much success on the ground, averaging just three yards per carry. If they can’t fix this issue going forward, the offense is going to have more outings like this going forward. They’ve managed to score just 23 points over the last two weeks.

The Raiders sit at 3-2 and they will now take on the Broncos in Denver. Both teams started the season off at 3-0, but have lost each of their last two games. It’s a big game for both teams as they look to stay competitive in the AFC West.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.