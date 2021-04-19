Raiders Draft Radar 2021: Offensive tackles

This offseason saw the Raiders trade away three of their five starters on the offensive line. And the only position they didn’t truly address was the right tackle spot.

Two years ago they made Trent Brown the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history to man the right tackle spot. That didn’t work out as he was known for coming in out of shape and missing time to injury. So, they traded him back to New England for a swap of 2022 draft picks in lieu of just cutting him.

His departure immediately jumped tackle to the top of their list of needs. Left tackle is secure with Kolton Miller. Finding a right tackle is a must.

There are a few who would fit the bill for the type of offensive tackle Tom Cables likes. Some could be day one starters, others more of projects. Here are those tackles along with which round I could see the Raiders taking them.

Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma St - Round 1-2

(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

This is a fairly deep draft at tackle, but if the Raiders pull the trigger on filling their vacancy, Jenkins could be worth their selection at 17 overall. Even more so should they trade down in the first. And if by some miracle Jenkins were still on the board when they pick at 48 in the second round, he would be a no-brainer. A three-year starter for the Cowboys, primarily at right tackle, Jenkins was twice Honorable Mention Big-12, opting out of part of his senior season after seven games.

Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State - Round 2

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Radunz dominated at left tackle for two seasons for the undefeated Bison. In 2019, he was named Consensus All-American. NDSU played just one game last season due to the pandemic, so Radunz showed up to the Senior Bowl practices ready to remind everyone of his talent, going on to win practice player of the week.

Stone Forsythe, Florida - Round 3

Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Stone Forsythe (72) block Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Spent his first two seasons lining up at right tackle, though only starting three games. By his junior season, he had become the full-time starting left tackle and developed into one of the better tackles in the SEC.

Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa - Round 3

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

This 6-8, 311-pounder could give Tom Cable visions of what he hoped Brandon Parker would be when the Raiders traded up in the third round of the 2018 draft. Brown started three seasons for the Panthers before opting out of their Spring season in 2020. He was named second-team All-MVFC in 2019.

Tommy Doyle, Miami (OH) - Round 4

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Doyle’s first few seasons were marred by injuries, causing him to redshirt his freshman year with a torn labrum and missed nine games the next two years due to leg injuries while the full-time starting right tackle. He seems to have shaken those injury concerns the past two seasons while moving to left tackle where he was twice named first-team All-MAC.

Larnel Coleman, UMass - Round 5-6

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Coleman checks a lot of boxes. His 35.5-inch arms are some of the longest at the position in this draft. He redshirted his freshman year as he made the transition from defensive line to offensive line. Coleman became the full-time starting right tackle as a sophomore and became the starting left tackle as a junior. He also never missed a game, starting every game for three seasons; 12 at right tackle and 17 at left tackle.

1

1