Raiders Draft Radar 2021: Linebackers

With all three Raiders starters returning next season, it’s hard to say how vital the Raiders think it is to draft one. Top free-agent addition Cory Littleton had a rough first season in Las Vegas, but the hope is that the issue was primarily Paul Guenther’s scheme along with having no offseason.

The team let Nicholas Morrow test free agency before he decided to re-sign, which could suggest they are not set on him as the answer at weakside linebacker. Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski both took paycuts as well. And 2020 third-round pick Tanner Muse is nothing more than a special teamer until proven otherwise.

Few players on this defense are assured their starting jobs next season and the Raiders have not invested a high pick on a linebacker since Rolando McClain. Add that they have a new defensive coordinator in Gus Bradley, and linebacker is the most difficult position to gauge in terms of the Raiders’ level of interest in the draft.

If they do go after a linebacker, here a few who could make sense for them.

Micah Parsons, Penn St -- Round 1

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after sacking the Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (not pictured) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Parsons is probably the one linebacker who, if on the board when the Raiders pick at 17, they would have a tough time passing up. He is the best linebacker in this draft and a great value at 17 overall. Parsons has just one season as a full-time starter, but it was a hell of a season at ‘Linebacker U’. In 13 games, he put up 109 tackles, 14 for a loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles and five pass breakups. That season earned him consensus All-America honors and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten LB of the Year award. As a sophomore. He opted out of the 2020 season and enters the draft as a lock as the first LB taken. And he ran a blistering 4.36 40-yard dash, just to leave no doubt.

Jamin Davis, Kentucky -- Round 2

Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamin Davis (44) comes up with a fumbles ball during a football game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 28, 2020. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun]

Davis averaged double-digit tackles per game last season, putting up 102 tackles in ten games. Like Parsons, he has just one season as a full-time starter. Davis is a well-rounded linebacker, excelling against the run as well as in coverage. His three interceptions and five pass breakups show his coverage abilities, which is a coveted skill in today’s NFL. His 4.47 40-yard dash is second in this LB class behind only Parsons.

Jabril Cox, LSU -- Round 3

Sep 26, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Jabril Cox (19) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

You want a coverage linebacker, Cox is your guy. He’s got that in spades. He’s also got extensive experience being a four-season college starter. In those four seasons, his play never waned. He spent his first three seasons at North Dakota State where he was a two-time first-team All-American and MVFC Defensive Player of the Year. He transferred to LSU for his senior season and didn’t break stride, putting up three interceptions, 8 pass breakups, and 6.5 tackles for loss in ten games. That gave him career numbers of nine interceptions, 26 pass breakups and 38.5 tackles for loss.

Monty Rice, Georgia -- Round 4

Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Monty Rice (32) reacts with fans and teammates after causing a fumble and returning it for a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Could be a great value on day three. Rice has been the full-time starter for the Bulldogs the past two seasons. He led the team with 89 tackles as a junior. He’s good but not great pretty much across the board, but his reaction speed shows up near the line of scrimmage more than in coverage. He’s the type of player you can see Gruden taking for his intangibles like a high motor or sideline-to-sideline abilities.

Dylan Moses, Alabama -- Round 5

Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dylan Moses (32) prepares for a defensive play against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Moses became a full-time starter in his sophomore season for the Crimson Tide. That year he had 86 tackles, ten for a loss, and 3.5 sacks. That season earned him second-team All-SEC honors. He would miss the 2019 season with a knee injury, and came back strong for his senior season, putting up 80 tackles, 6.5 for a loss, four pass breakups, and an interception. He was then named first-team All-SEC.

