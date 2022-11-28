Should the Raiders draft a quarterback in Round 1 in 2023?

We are a long way away from the 2023 NFL Draft, but it’s never too early to look ahead. And it appears the Raiders will have quite the decision to make.

Despite back-to-back wins, the Raiders are still likely to pick inside the top-10. According to Tankathon, their first pick would be at No. 10 if the season ended today.

So if the Raiders do wind up with a top-10 pick? In a recent article by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, he suggests the Raiders should pick the best non-quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the Raiders entering the offseason:

“My vote goes towards drafting the best available player (outside of quarterback), either offense or defense. One player won’t drastically alter the win-loss record, but adding difference-making talent will help steer the ship in the right direction. If (Will) Anderson or (Jalen) Carter are available, they should be the pick, for all the reasons Vic mentioned. Either would immediately upgrade the defensive line and both have a chance to develop into a top-five player at their respective position by the end of their rookie contract.”

Derek Carr isn’t having quite as good of a season as he did last year, but he is still a quality quarterback on a very reasonable deal. And considering how banged-up his offensive line and receiving corps have been this season, it seems only fair to give him at least another year in Josh McDaniels’ offense.

At this point in the season, it seems pretty unrealistic to think that the Raiders will select Carr’s replacement early in the 2023 NFL Draft. But the final six games of the season could reveal a lot about the future plans for the Raiders.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire