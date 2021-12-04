Raiders downgrade Darren Waller to out for Sunday

The Raiders left the door open a crack for tight end Darren Waller to play on Sunday, but he won’t be walking through it.

Waller left the Thanksgiving Day win over the Cowboys with a knee injury and was listed as doubtful on Friday with a back injury in addition to the knee issue. The Raiders announced that he has been downgraded to out on Saturday.

Waller has missed one other game this season. He has 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

The Raiders ruled defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) out on Friday. Running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (calf) are listed as questionable to face Washington.

