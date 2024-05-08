Raiders take down Packers in Seltz Field

May 7—The Austin baseball team couldn't hold off Northfield in the late innings as it lost to the Raiders 15-3 in Seltz Field Tuesday.

The Packers (5-7 overall) pulled to within 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Dakota Retterath tripled in a run and Haydn Quitmeyer converted a sacrifice fly, but the Raiders put the game away with a pair of four run innings in the sixth and seventh.

Austin's defense had its struggles on the day and three third inning errors helped Northfield score four unearned runs in the top of the third.

"Some routine plays just seemed to be difference makers where we weren't attacking the ball," Austin head coach Jacob Nelson said. "I thought we hit the ball, but we just hit it right at some guys. They made some good plays and we've got to do the same."

Isaac Osgood struck out six in three and two-thirds innings on the mound, while allowing two earned runs.

The Packers were able to get plenty of hitters in the game as Nelson is trying to figure out who can help the team in the postseason.

"We were trying to get some people some experience to see if they can be a contributor as we get closer to the postseason," Nelson said. "Some kids didn't take advantage of it and others did. We'll be evaluating in the next couple of weeks to see who has those roster spots for our section tournament."

Northfield 1 0 1 4 1 4 4 — 15 14 1

Austin 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 — 3 7 3

Austin pitching: Isaac Osgood (L) 3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 6 R, 2 ER, 6 K; Jonah Klein, 1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 5 R; John Rolie, 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 R, 1 K

Austin hitting; Osgood, 2-for-4, R; Ethan Anderson, 1-for-4; Peyton Ransom, 2-for-4, RBI, R; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-2, triple, RBI, R; Haydn Quitmeyer, 0-for-2, RBI; Isaiah Conway, 1-for-2; Noah Dunlap, 0-for-1; Cooper Napton, 0-for-2; Gage Helgeson, 0-for-2; Jonah Klein, BB; Cooper Napton, 0-for-1; Brenton Purkapile, 0-for-1; Micahel Tschida, 0-for-1; Rollie, 0-for-1; Brody Steinbach, 0-for-1