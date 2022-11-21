Raiders douse Broncos in OT on Davante Adams TD catch

Barry Werner
Davante Adams waved goodbye to the folks in the Mile High City on Sunday.

Derek Carr threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to his favorite target early in overtime and the struggling Raiders had a 22-16 victory over the struggling Broncos.

The winning drive covered 67 yards over three plays and took 1:36.

Of course, in NFL OT if you score a touchdown on the first possession, the game ends.

Las Vegas had tied the game with 16 seconds left in regulation on a 25-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson.

