Raiders douse Broncos in OT on Davante Adams TD catch
Davante Adams waved goodbye to the folks in the Mile High City on Sunday.
Derek Carr threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to his favorite target early in overtime and the struggling Raiders had a 22-16 victory over the struggling Broncos.
The winning drive covered 67 yards over three plays and took 1:36.
Of course, in NFL OT if you score a touchdown on the first possession, the game ends.
Las Vegas had tied the game with 16 seconds left in regulation on a 25-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson.
