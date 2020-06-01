Raiders don't have comment on report that Henry Ruggs III injured his thigh in a moving accident

The Las Vegas Raiders know of the report that first-round pick Henry Ruggs III was allegedly injured in a strange moving accident. They just have nothing substantial to say about it.

This is an odd story about Ruggs, the lightning fast receiver out of Alabama. A report from 247 Sports said Ruggs hurt his thigh in a moving accident, and narrowly avoided a major injury.

Henry Ruggs III’s thigh was punctured helping a friend move. He was caught between a trailer and truck. It missed his femoral artery by an inch per @247Sports.



Good news he is totally fine 👍🏻 — Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) June 1, 2020

The Raiders, citing medical privacy laws, avoided providing any details, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Re the rumors of Henry Ruggs being involved in an accident:

“The #Raiders are aware of a report regarding an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III. Respecting Henry’s right to medical privacy, the team will not be commenting on the report.” — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) June 1, 2020

Typically, if a report said a player was in an accident and it wasn’t true, the team would just say it wasn’t true. Then NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport confirmed that Ruggs was “apparently cut or received a puncture” but the wound isn’t serious and Ruggs is fine.

It’s good that initial reports are that Ruggs escaped serious injury, but it’s still a bit concerning. For a player whose entire game is predicated on speed, a punctured thigh doesn’t sound like no big deal.

Ruggs was the 12th overall pick to the Raiders. A big part of his appeal was a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. That’s elite speed. He can be the type of playmaker that helps the entire offense.

It seems like Ruggs avoided major injury, but he might want to pass on helping any other friends move this summer.

Receiver Henry Ruggs III was reportedly involved in a moving accident. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

