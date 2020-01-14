Raiders don’t believe Las Vegas stadium roof delay will impact opening

The Raiders' under-construction stadium in Las Vegas has hit a snag, and there are differing viewpoints on whether the building will be ready for its scheduled opening.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported Monday that the roof of Allegiant Stadium won't be installed until some time in May, well after it was scheduled to go into place.

The Raiders don't believe their issue with the roof will affect the July 31 opening of the stadium, but independent monitor Grand Canyon Development Partners released a report and they beg to differ.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Because of the delay in the overall building enclosure, there is the possibility of weather damage as more finish work is put in place," Grand Canyon wrote in their report, according to the Review-Journal. "Our assessment is that the TCO (temporary certificate of occupancy) date may be in jeopardy if weather (rain) causes damage to interior finishes. Of the many possible situations and potential delays that a project of this size and complexity can experience, the cable-net delay is one that attracts attention because of its distinctiveness."

The Raiders are scheduled to move to Las Vegas this year and play the 2020 season in their new stadium.

After the regular-season finale, coach Jon Gruden outlined the timeline for the Raiders' move to Las Vegas.

"We're gonna have our offseason program here starting around April 15th, whenever the league allows us to start our offseason program here," Gruden told reporters in Alameda on Dec. 31. "Then we'll have training camp in Napa, and my understanding is after we break training camp, we will formally move to Las Vegas."

[RELATED: Watch drone footage of Vegas stadium]

The Raiders' lease agreement for the Oakland Coliseum that was approved by NFL owners in March contained an option year for the 2020 season in case there were any unforeseen delays in Las Vegas.

Story continues

Gruden and Co. sure are hoping they don't have to exercise that option. They said their goodbyes to Oakland, and vice versa. It certainly would be awkward if the Raiders couldn't move into their new digs this year.

Raiders dont believe Las Vegas stadium roof delay will impact opening originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area