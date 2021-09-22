Raiders, Dolphins Wednesday injury report: RT Alex Leatherwood fully practices with back issue

Several questions linger about the Raiders injury situation. But a couple of them look to be answered with their first injury report for the week. Monday, Jon Gruden said right tackle Alex Leatherwood was being evaluated for a back injury. The evaluations apparently came back positive because Leatherwood was a full participant in practice.

Gruden experience minor concern about the status of Derek Carr’s ankle, but today said Carr was “ready to go” and he too fully practiced.

Those who did not practice were G Richie Incognito (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), S Dallin Leavitt (concussion), and S Roderic Teamer (ankle).

As for Jacobs, there is some potentially good news. Though he was still not practicing, his injury status is now just an ankle. It was a toe and an ankle on last week’s injury report.

For the Dolphins, they were without QB Tua Tagovailoa who head coach Brian Flores has ruled out for the game with a fractured rib. He will be replaced by Jacoby Brissett.

Interesting note on #Raiders injury report: RB Josh Jacobs injury listed as ankle only. Was previously toe and ankle. Some were worried about a potential turf toe situation. pic.twitter.com/EtiNWpvE4h — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 22, 2021

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.