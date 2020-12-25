Raiders-Dolphins odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 16 game

Raiders-Dolphins predictions: Can Las Vegas take down Tua? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears Derek Carr will play Saturday against the Miami Dolphins, despite leaving the Raiders' Week 15 loss with a groin injury. Luckily for Las Vegas, they now know they have a solid backup option in Marcus Mariota.

The bigger question is the defense.

Will the Raiders be able to stop Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins? This could be a tough one for Jon Gruden's squad.

Here's how the experts see Saturday playing out.

Line: Dolphins -3

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Predictions

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: Raiders 28, Dolphins 27

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Dolphins 27, Raiders 23

Cameron Wolfe, ESPN: Dolphins 24, Raiders 20

Vic Tafur, The Athletic: Dolphins 33, Raiders 24

