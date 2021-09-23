Raiders, Dolphins injury report: DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) upgraded to full participant

It seem hard to believe that Yannick Ngakoue suffered a hamstring injury late in the Raiders’ season opener. He was lost for the rest of that game, but managed to practice all week leading up the Steelers game and play in that game.

He was limited, however, and had his leg wrapped up with a support brace to protect his hamstring. He was projected to be still limited for Wednesday’s walk-thru. But come Thursday, Ngakoue was upgraded to a full participant in practice.

All #Raiders missing Wednesday are still not practicing today. pic.twitter.com/qz1XkiMFZi — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 23, 2021

That’s the lone bit of good news on today’s injury report. Still missing were G Richie Incognito (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), S Dallin Leavitt (concussion), and S Roderic Teamer (ankle).

Still limited for the Raiders were LB Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), DE Carl Nassib (pectoral/toe), and DT Darius Philon (knee).

Still the only missing player for the Dolphins was QB Tua Tagovailoa who has already been ruled OUT for the game with a fractured rib.

