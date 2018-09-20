Raiders-Dolphins Capsule

OAKLAND (0-2) at MIAMI (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Dolphins by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Oakland 0-2, Miami 2-0

SERIES RECORD - Raiders lead 20-17-1

LAST MEETING - Raiders beat Dolphins 27-24, Nov. 5, 2017

LAST WEEK - Dolphins won at Jets 20-12; Raiders lost at Broncos 20-19

AP PRO32 RANKING - Dolphins No. 13, Raiders No. 27

RAIDERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (21), PASS (8).

RAIDERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (31), PASS (11).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (6), PASS (28).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (8), PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Dolphins have won five of past six meetings. ... Raiders TE Jared Cook had eight catches for 126 yards in win at Miami last year. ... Raiders are allowing 5.7 yards per rush, worst in NFL. ... Raiders are tied for last with only one takeaway. ... Oakland has just two sacks, tied for second fewest, feeling effects of trading edge rusher Khalil Mack to Chicago. ... Derek Carr went 29 for 32 last week, and his 90.6 completion percentage was best ever by quarterback with at least 30 attempts. ... Oakland is averaging 6.8 yards on first down, third best in league. ... Dolphins are 2-0 for first time since 2013. ... Dolphins are home for first time since beating Titans in opener, when two lightning delays made it NFL's longest game since at least 1970. ... Miami QB Ryan Tannehill is 9-1 in past 10 starts. ... RB Frank Gore has 14,112 career rushing yards and last week overtook Curtis Martin for fourth most. ... Dolphins are tied for NFL lead with five interceptions. They had nine all of last year. ... Dolphins have allowed only seven points in four red-zone possessions by opponents. ... Miami front four had nine tackles for loss last week. ... Miami's average starting position following kickoffs is 34+-yard line, best in NFL. ... Dolphins rookie TE Mike Gesicki drew double coverage last week against Jets but has yet to catch pass. ... Fantasy Tip: Dolphins have run more than they've thrown in first two weeks, and RBs Gore and Kenyan Drake could have big day against Raiders' weak run defense.

---

