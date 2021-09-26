Raiders-Dolphins announce inactives ahead of Week 3 battle

The Raiders are looking to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2002. Standing in their way are the Miami Dolphins, who will start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

Both teams have announced their inactive players ahead of Week 3 and that list includes Josh Jacobs, who will miss his second-straight game. Veteran running back Kenyan Drake will start in his place once again and Peyton Barber is expected to see more snaps this week, as well.

The Raiders will also be without two safeties, including Dallin Leavitt. He and Roderic Teamer play a lot of snaps on special teams, so keep an eye out there to see who replaces them on kick and punt units.

The Dolphins will be without two receivers; Preston Williams and Albert Wilson. But that was somewhat expected with Will Fuller returning to the lineup for the first time this season.

Here is the full list of inactive players for both teams entering Week 3:

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.