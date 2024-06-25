Raiders DL Janarius Robinson could be a secret weapon in 2024

The Raiders have one of the best defensive lines in all of the NFL. The trio of Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins, and Malcolm Koonce should allow them to create consistent pressure on the quarterback each week. And if Tyree Wilson can take a step in Year 2, there is no telling how good this defense can be.

But what other player could make a name for himself on the defensive line this year? In a recent article by ESPN, they ranked all 32 rosters from 1 to 32 heading into the 2024 season. The Raiders did not fare well in the rankings, but there was a few interesting tidbits shared by Mike Clay and Aaron Schatz about the roster.

One interesting note was about Janarius Robinson, a backup defensive lineman who was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But here is why Schatz believes he could be an important player for Las Vegas this season:

The Raiders want to use Wilson more inside this season, which leaves Crosby and Koonce on the edge without a lot of depth. Crosby rarely leaves a game, but the Raiders will need something out of Robinson (or Elerson Smith) when Koonce gets a breather. Robinson, a 2021 fourth-round pick who had not played in the NFL until 2023, had a sack and five pressures in six games a season ago.

Robinson is currently dealing with some legal issues after being arrested for a DUI back in February. But the expectation is that he’ll serve a short suspension and be on the field for most of the 2024 season. The Raiders have a talented defensive line, but lack of depth could be an issue. And that’s why Robinson is such a fascinating player heading into the year.

The Raiders will give Robinson every opportunity to earn snaps this year. But after playing a total of 78 snaps on defense in the first three seasons of his career, this is likely his final shot to carve out a role.

