Raiders DL coach Rod Marinelli wins PFWA Paul “Dr Z” Zimmerman Award

That annual Pro Football Writers of America awards are trickling out. Monday they announced the winners of the the Paul “Dr Z” Zimmerman Award, given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach.

Each year there are two recipients of the award. And one of the winners is Raiders defensive line coach, Rod Marinelli.

The longtime NFL defensive assistant was in his third year as a finalist for the award.

Marinelli is entering his 26th year as an NFL assistant coach and his second as the defensive line coach for the Raiders.

Prior to joining the Raiders last year, Marinelli was the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys for six years. He had one stint as a head coach for the Lions over three seasons from 2006-08. He got a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers in 2003 under Jon Gruden.

The other assistant to take home the award is 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner.

Turner is also entering his 26th season as an NFL assistant coach. He has spent the past four seasons in San Francisco. Prior to that he spent two seasons in Atlanta, and five seasons in Washington. But he’s most well known for his 15-year stint with the Denver Broncos (1995-2009). He has coached three of those teams in the Super Bowl, getting two rings with the Broncos.

Other finalists on the ballot were Bob McKittrick (49ers, Rams, Chargers), Floyd Peters (Giants, 49ers, Lions, Cardinals, Vikings, Buccaneers, Raiders), and John Teerlinck (Browns, Rams, Vikings, Lions, Broncos, Colts).

