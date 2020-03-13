The NFL barred teams from meeting with draft prospects at their facilities or anywhere else on Friday, so there isn’t much need for any team to have scouts or coaches traveling for the near future.

Shortly after the NFL’s memo went out, the Raiders issued a statement of their own that put them in the company of most of the rest of the league.

The team announced that they have discontinued travel for scouts, coaches and the rest of the football operations staff. They have also encouraged all of their employees to work from home rather than come into their facility, which remains in California ahead of their upcoming move to Las Vegas.

Some teams have yet to make any announcements about travel plans or the status of their facilities, but the NFL’s edict leaves little reason for any club to operate in a different manner than the Raiders and most others for the time being.

Raiders discontinue travel, encourage people to work from home originally appeared on Pro Football Talk