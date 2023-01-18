Raiders didn’t get much from 2022 draft class

In a recent article by ESPN, they listed ranked all 32 teams by how well their draft classes performed in 2022. The Raiders came in at No. 26, which isn’t surprising considering that they didn’t pick until No. 90.

Here is what the site had to say about their draft class from last year and their performance in their rookie seasons:

“The class was highlighted by two offensive linemen. Dylan Parham started all 17 games at left guard but was below average in both PBWR and RBWR. Thayer Munford Jr. had to start three games at right tackle in relief of Jermaine Eluemunor. Sam Webb played nine games at cornerback and allowed just 5.8 yards per target. But running back Zamir White had only 17 carries all season, while defensive tackles Neil Farrell Jr. and Matthew Butler played just 14% and 5% of Raiders defensive snaps, respectively.”

Parham got a ton of experience at three different positions and the Raiders expect him to make a big leap in 2023. But after him, there isn’t much to show from this class. The biggest disappointment was the play of the defensive tackles, who just couldn’t get on the field.

The good news is that with their first two picks, they were able to acquire Davante Adams from the Packers. In his first year with the Raiders, he made the AP’s All-Pro Team after having one of the best seasons of his career.

So while the draft class itself is a bit underwhelming, it’s important to remember that Adams is why they didn’t pick until No. 90. However, it’s still early for this class as Parham, White, and Munford could all be in line to be starters next season.

