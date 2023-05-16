Raiders' Davante Adams: All-Pro nod proves 'a quarterback doesn't make me ... I make me'

Davante Adams is regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He led the league in receiving touchdowns last year, he’s a six-time Pro Bowler and he’s been named first-team All-Pro for three straight seasons.

Adams admitted his most recent first-team All-Pro nod is the most meaningful.

“It proved that I am me,” Adams said in an interview with The Ringer. “A quarterback doesn’t make me. … I make me. And I can do it consistently at this level.

“That’s why (last) season meant a lot," Adams said. "Even if I went and played like dog (expletive) next year, they can’t say it. Because now I’ve already proved it throughout the course of a season, played every game, and put together a résumé that says I do not need … You can erase all the numbers. You can just write in: He didn’t need Aaron Rodgers.”

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams scored 14 touchdowns last season.

Adams produced 669 receptions, 8,121 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns in 116 regular-season games with the Packers. The Packers traded Adams to Las Vegas in March 2022 after the wideout spent his first eight seasons in Green Bay. The Raiders then signed him to a five-year, $141.25 million contract extension.

In Adams' first season in a Raiders uniform, he compiled 100 receptions, 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, ranking in the top 10 in all three categories.

“When I got it,” Adams said of his All-Pro nod, “I was like, ‘All right, I’ll never care about another one.’”

Despite Adams’ impressive 2022 numbers, the Raiders finished a disappointing 6-11 and out of the playoffs.

2023 NFL season

This season, Adams won’t have Rodgers or his good friend Derek Carr throwing him the football. The Raiders released Carr over the offseason, and he subsequently signed with the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders signed veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency. Garoppolo is expected to start.

