The Raiders designated quarterback Marcus Mariota to return from injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced. He practiced 26 days after landing on IR with a quadriceps injury.

Mariota hurt his leg on a 31-yard run in the season opener, the only snap he played.

Mariota, the second overall choice of the Titans in the 2015 draft, went 17-of-28 for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception last season in the only game he played in relief of Derek Carr.

With Mariota’s return, the Raiders cut quarterback Kyle Sloter from the practice squad. Cornerback Robert Jackson also was released. The Raiders signed defensive back Tony Brown and offensive tackle Dan Skipper to the practice squad.

Raiders designate Marcus Mariota to return from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk