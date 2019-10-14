Raiders designate Isaiah Johnson to return from injured reserve

Teams are able to designate two players to return from injured reserve each season and the Raiders have used one of their spots.

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson worked out with the team on Monday as they returned from their bye week and he’s been formally designated to return. He has a three-week window to practice with the team and would not be able to play at all this year if he isn’t activated before it closes.

Johnson suffered a concussion and facial injuries in a collision with Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee in the preseason opener.

Johnson was a fourth-round pick out of Houston this spring.