Derek Carr ready for Raiders move to Las Vegas: 'Time for some fresh air'

The Raiders’ final home game in Oakland was ugly. They not only gave up 17 unanswered points in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, they were heavily booed as fans threw garbage on the field at the Oakland Coliseum.

The final away game as the Oakland Raiders didn’t go well, either. They lost to the Denver Broncos, 16-15, to finish the season 7-9 and out of playoff contention. Now it’s time for a move.

Carr calls for ‘some fresh air’

Quarterback Derek Carr, who intends to be with the team next season despite speculation he’ll be traded, seems ready for the new scenery awaiting farther east. The Raiders will officially move to the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this offseason.

Via Paul Gutierrez at ESPN:

“Very much," Carr said Monday during locker room clean-out day, when asked if he was looking forward to the move. "It's exciting. I think it's time for some fresh air."

After the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas was announced in March 2017, Carr sent a heartfelt tweet giving his best to Oakland and California.

Carr: Wins will ‘chill’ everyone out

Carr noted he had career highs in nearly everything — except victories. He reached the marks in passing yards (4,054), yards per attempt (7.9) and completion percentage (70.9). His eight interceptions were the second fewest of his six-year career.

As long as the wins come, he said via ESPN, “Everyone will chill out.”

"I had some good meetings with my coaches, and I'm looking forward to Las Vegas...we need to get more wins and I think everyone will chill out." - #Raiders QB Derek Carr, with @_willcompton reminding him of another meeting. pic.twitter.com/LUjgvT0NLI — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 30, 2019

Carr has spent his entire career with the Raiders in Oakland, and it hasn’t been a productive one. They had only one winning season, in 2016. His 55 losses in that span are second only to his brother, David Carr. He had 56 in six years as a starter.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is ready for a new spot with the same team. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

