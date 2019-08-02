Raiders' Derek Carr lobbies Adidas to give Nathan Peterman shoe deal

Jon Gruden isn't the only one in Raiders camp who is taking a liking to Nathan Peterman.

Peterman, who is competing for the backup quarterback job with Mike Glennon, is known for his poor run as quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. Peterman quickly became an NFL punchline when he threw five interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers during his first-career start. He followed that up by 5-for-18 for 24 yards and two interceptions in the 2018 opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite a history of subpar play, Gruden has taken a liking to Peterman, and it appears Derek Carr has as well.

In the latest clip from HBO's "Hard Knocks" to hit the Twittersphere, Carr is seen trying to lobby Adidas to give Peterman a shoe deal.

Find yourself a teammate who supports you like @derekcarrqb supports Nathan Peterman. #HardKnocksNow pic.twitter.com/WaElOAE0fA — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 31, 2019

QB1 looking out for his guy.

Whether or not Peterman wins the backup job and gets the attention of the shoe barons watching "Hard Knocks" is yet to be determined.

