ALAMEDA -- Josh Jacobs has been playing through pain. The Raiders running back has been limited for several practice weeks with a shoulder injury, but a visual posted on his Instagram Stories and Snapchat made it real.

He showed a photo of his shoulder iced and in a sling following his Snapchat post of a placard stating he fractured it way back in Week 7.

"His shoulder's hurt. I didn't know," quarterback Derek Carr said with a smile.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jacobs hasn't missed a game -- he didn't even miss a series after injuring the joint while trucking Green Bay's Adrian Amos -- since that time and continues to violently run and produce at an efficient clip.

He exceeded 1,000 yards Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, with his fifth 100-plus performance. Then it was right back to rest and rehab so he can play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Oakland Coliseum.

These efforts have impressed Raiders fans and teammates alike during a 2019 campaign where he's a frontrunner to be Offensive Rookie of the Year.

[RELATED: Review-Journal: Should Raiders move on from Derek Carr?]

"When I have said that he's special, I'm including things like that, which I knew about and you all didn't," Carr said. Everybody is playing with some ailment at this point, and I'm sure it's all listed on the injury report. Josh is special because football means a lot to him.

"I have been around people before who have had injuries where I think, ‘I wish they would've played through that.' If Josh wasn't able to play, I would completely understand considering what he's dealing with. That he keeps suiting up and going out there and running with the style he runs with -- I don't think enough can be said about that guy."

Story continues

Raiders' Derek Carr lauds Josh Jacobs' ability to play through pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area