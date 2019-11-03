Raiders' Derek Carr deserves more credit, NBC's Josh Norris believes

When it comes to the fantasy production put forth by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, well -- he's not among the best in the league, but this week could be different.

"He's coming off his first top-12 scoring week of the season," said NBC Sports fantasy analyst Josh Norris. "And thankfully the Lions, who he's facing this week, have allowed a top-12 scorer in six of the last seven games."

Norris admits he's been rather critical of Jon Gruden throughout the season. While he's not the only one who has been demanding of the Raiders head coach, he admits he needs to stop doing that.

"Really what he's doing with his roster, that is in some ways devoid of talent, is somewhat genius," Norris added. "He's outstanding."

That overall offense is one of the better ones in the league when using the DVOA measurement. That's with the talents of rookie running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller with Carr at the head of it all.

"I still think [Carr] deserves credit for what he's done this year," Norris said.

