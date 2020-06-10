Raiders' Derek Carr continues workouts in Las Vegas with receivers

Quarterback Derek Carr is getting more and more prepared for the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas.

He's continuing his workouts in Sin "Win City" while practicing at a local park. He once again invited some of his receivers out to practice some of his throws. He has been posting these to his YouTube channel in a way to show the fans he's ready to get to work again.

Newly drafted wide receiver Henry Ruggs joined pass-catcher Zay Jones and fullback Alec Ingold who were spotted out in the grass getting some passes as well.

Carr wasn't the only quarterback out there, either. Nathan Peterman got in on the action and threw a smooth pass to veteran tight end Jason Witten.

Jones, and wide receivers Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller were hanging out with Carr the last time there was an impromptu practice in the area.

It's probably the perfect time for these outdoor activities before it gets too hot in those desert elements.

The Raiders are used to the northern California weather during their training camps.

The team officially started the move to southern Nevada, loading up trucks from their long-time training facility in Alameda at the end of May. The Bay Farm Island complex had been the home to the team since 1996. It had originally been closed since March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It appears the Raiders are embracing the move and the new weather.

