Raiders’ Derek Carr responds to former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following win

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown poked fun at Raiders quarterback Derek Carr before Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

In a Snapchat story, Brown posted an image of Carr with a chubby face and said, “Betting 10k today on Derek Carr,” with a laughing-crying emoji.

It’s unclear whether Brown was serious about the bet, but he sure was getting a kick out of his post.

We eating good tonight ! https://t.co/1baFOYKwQC — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) November 21, 2022

The Raiders defeated the Broncos 22-16 in overtime at Empower Field at Mile High after Carr hit Davante Adams for a 35-yard touchdown.

Afterward, Carr replied to Brown and said ‘we eating good tonight!”

That led to a flurry of responses on social media.

pic.twitter.com/LxMTH1C9Gq — J E N Z O (@RaiderJenzo) November 21, 2022

And just like that AB's career was over.... Again... — Justin Knight (@JustinKnight03) November 21, 2022

Raiders punter AJ Cole chimed in to new Twitter chief Elon Musk and said, “this is why twitter is so important.”

this is why twitter is so important @elonmusk https://t.co/3OtGc94rcf — AJ Cole (@AJCole90) November 21, 2022

Brown later posted a tweet that he won $23,599.38 after putting down $10,042 for the Raiders to win.

Brown briefly joined the Raiders in 2019 after the team acquired him from the Steelers in a trade. He was later released.

Brown made stops with the Patriots and won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020.

Last season, he walked off during a game against the Jets, took off his jersey, glove, shoulder pads and shirt, and motioned to the crown in the end zone.

Brown hasn’t been with a team since.