Raiders’ Derek Carr responds to former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following win

Anthony Galaviz
·2 min read
David Zalubowski/AP

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown poked fun at Raiders quarterback Derek Carr before Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

In a Snapchat story, Brown posted an image of Carr with a chubby face and said, “Betting 10k today on Derek Carr,” with a laughing-crying emoji.

It’s unclear whether Brown was serious about the bet, but he sure was getting a kick out of his post.

The Raiders defeated the Broncos 22-16 in overtime at Empower Field at Mile High after Carr hit Davante Adams for a 35-yard touchdown.

Afterward, Carr replied to Brown and said ‘we eating good tonight!”

That led to a flurry of responses on social media.

Raiders punter AJ Cole chimed in to new Twitter chief Elon Musk and said, “this is why twitter is so important.”

Brown later posted a tweet that he won $23,599.38 after putting down $10,042 for the Raiders to win.

Brown briefly joined the Raiders in 2019 after the team acquired him from the Steelers in a trade. He was later released.

Brown made stops with the Patriots and won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020.

Last season, he walked off during a game against the Jets, took off his jersey, glove, shoulder pads and shirt, and motioned to the crown in the end zone.

Brown hasn’t been with a team since.

