Raiders' Derek Carr building Nevada house next door to Jon Gruden

NAPA – Derek Carr has just a year left in the Bay Area. His employers, after all, are moving to Las Vegas next year.

The Raiders quarterback, under contract through 2022, is building a home somewhat near the new Raiders training facility in Henderson, Nev., to keep his family close to where he'll work.

Carr already knows his closest neighbor: head coach Jon Gruden.

"We are next door neighbors. We will be, anyway, but that's for the future.," Carr said. "That'll be fun. Hopefully there will be a lot of knocks on the door. Maybe we can carpool. That would be good for us."

The Raiders head coach and his quarterback already spend tons of time together, but a quick ride to the team complex with his quarterback wouldn't hurt.

Carr had some fun with this topic after Saturday's practice, jokingly saying they may just merge properties.

"Oh yeah, we might knock down the fence and just make it one," Carr said, with tongue firmly planted in cheek. "We'll see."

