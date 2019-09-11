Raiders' Derek Carr agrees with Justin Forsett on Coliseum's rocky terrain

Former NFL running back Justin Forsett played 122 games in the league, which included a handful of games at the Oakland Coliseum. So he knows what it's like play there during baseball season, when the A's share the field.

And he wasn't a fan.

The Cal product tweeted out quite the comparison to what it's like to fall on the infield dirt at the Coliseum, comparing it to belly-flopping on the pavement.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr agreed:

David Nixon, who spent a season with the Raiders, also chimed in about his experience playing in Oakland during baseball season.

When I played there, I was told the field crew scrapes off all of the excess dirt from the baseball games, which makes complete sense why it's basically pure rock/concrete. — David Nixon (@D_Nixon) September 10, 2019

That certainly would explain why it would feel like rocks.

Perhaps Matt Chapman and the rest of the A;s are used to it ... but for now, we all can't stop picturing people belly-flopping on the concrete.

