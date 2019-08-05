Raiders depth chart: Hunter Renfrow rightly ahead of Ryan Grant in slot

The Raiders have an off day Monday, with no practice or media access. If there were, head coach Jon Gruden would undoubtedly spend some time at the podium discrediting the depth chart included in the team's first preseason release, likely saying P.R. man Will Kiss filled it out to underscore it's unofficial nature.

But…it is issued and promoted by the team, and provides a perfect opportunity to discuss this Raiders roster through nine training camp practices. We've crossed the halfway point for practice sessions in Napa, with intensity ramping up for two joint practices with the L.A. Rams starting Wednesday.

The Raiders depth chart looks more talented than a year ago, and pretty accurate whether Gruden or Kiss or someone from community relations filled it out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Raiders' full "unofficial" depth chart is listed below, with analysis covering certain positions with tight battles or surprising hierarchies underneath that.

OFFENSE

WR: Antonio Brown, JJ Nelson, Dwayne Harris, Rico Gafford

LT: Kolton Miller, Brandon Parker, Tyler Roemer

LG: Richie Incognito, Jonathan Cooper, Lester Cotton Sr.

C: Rodney Hudson, Jordan Devey, Andre James

RG: Gabe Jackson, Denver Kirkland

RT: Trent Brown, David Sharpe, Justin Murray

TE: Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier, Luke Willson, Paul Butler

WR: Tyrell Williams, Marcell Ateman, Keon Hatcher, Keelan Doss, Jordan Lasley

QB: Derek Carr, Mike Glennon, Nathan Peterman

RB: Josh Jacobs, Doug Martin, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, James Butler, Mack Brown

FB: Alec Ingold





















DEFENSE

Story continues

DE: Clelin Ferrell, Arden Key, Quinton Bell, Alex Barrett

DT: Justin Ellis, P.J. Hall, Gabe Wright, Anthony Rush

DT: Johnathan Hankins, Maurice Hurst, Ethan Westbrooks, Eddie Vanderdoes

DE: Josh Mauro, Benson Mayowa, Maxx Crosby, James Cowser

SLB: Tahir Whitehead, Marquel Lee, Kyle Wilber

MLB: Vontaze Burfict, Jason Cabinda, Te'Von Coney

WLB: Brandon Marshall, Nicholas Morrow, Koa Farmer

LCB: Daryl Worley, Trayvon Mullen, Nevin Lawson, Isaiah Langley, DJ Killings

RCB: Gareon Conley, Nick Nelson, Isaiah Johnson, Keisean Nixon, Dylan Mabin

FS: Lamarcus Joyner/Johnathan Abram, Curtis Riley, Dallin Leavitt

SS: Karl Joseph, Erik Harris, Jordan Richards





















SPECIALISTS

P: Johnny Townsend, AJ Cole

K: Daniel Carlson

H: Johnny Townsend

LS: Andrew DePaola, Trent Sieg

KR: Dwayne Harris, Jalen Richard

PR: Dwayne Harris, Jalen Richard











A Closer Look

Receiver: Rookie Hunter Renfrow sits atop the slot receiver spot, which is appropriate for how the start of training camp has played out. The fifth-round draft pick from Clemson has consistently played above veteran Ryan Grant and has made the most of his first-unit opportunities. He has created quick separation and has shown steady hands, just as he did in college. Renfrow's in the driver's seat to be the primary slot guy, and Grant must pick it up to get back in the race and/or prove he definitely deserves a roster spot.

J.J. Nelson and Marcell Ateman have started camp well and belong on the second string. They are both in the hunt for roster spots.

Tight end: Rookie Foster Moreau has been the first in-line tight end in camp, and fits appropriately into the second tight end slot behind Darren Waller. That battle's far from over – it is, however, unusual to see a rookie over an incumbent at this stage – with Derek Carrier and Luke Willson battling for a roles and roster spots.

Quarterback: Mike Glennon has been the primary No. 2, though coaches had rotated him and Nate Peterman on the second and third units. Peterman has been the better quarterback to this point, with more ‘wow' throws to his credit and plenty of zip on his passes.

Punter: This is a full-on, even-Steven competition, with undrafted challenger A.J. Cole creating a solid case to win the job. He has looked better than Townsend to this point, though consistency will be key in deciding who will punt for the Raiders this year.

Linebacker: Brandon Marshall has been the primary weakside linebacker and played alongside Vontaze Burfict in sub packages, answering a pre-camp question about how this position group would shake out. Tahir Whitehead can play both outside linebaker spots and will factor into the rotation either exclusively in the base defense or on all three downs. Marshall has to earn his place as an every-down linebacker this spring.

Safety: Lamarcus Joyner is listed with Johnathan Abram at first-string free safety, though Joyner hasn't taken a single snap there in training camp practices. He has focused on slot cornerback and should play there a ton, but could pop back to safety if the desired Abram-Karl Joseph pairing doesn't work out.

Cornerback: The starters seem set, but having rookie Trayvon Mullen and second-year pro Nick Nelson with the second unit and veteran Nevin Lawson on the third team is a mild surprise based on pre-camp perception, but Lawson hasn't wowed to this point. Coaches like Nelson's toughness, and Mullen has proven a solid press cornerback right away.

Punt returner: Dwayne Harris will the return man, but don't be surprised if Antonio Brown sneaks back for a return in a key spot.

Raiders depth chart: Hunter Renfrow rightly ahead of Ryan Grant in slot originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area