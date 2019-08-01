How the Raiders defensive line is using unlucky No. 13 as motivation

NAPA – The Raiders defensive line only had 13 sacks last season, a shocking fact used to explain how bad the pass rush was last season.

The sum was 17 lower that the No. 31-ranked teams (NY Giants and Patriots), equal to or less than 11 individual player totals. That's, you know, awful.

There are five defensive linemen back who were a part of that struggle, and it's a miserable experience they don't want to forget.

That's why ‘13' bears repeating so often in meetings and practice sessions. It's a reminder of how bad things can get, and how much room for improvement lies with this year's group.

"It's always going to be there," defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins said after Thursday's practice. "That's what gets talked about in the media. Only having 13 sacks is not good enough, and we accept the fact we have to change that. The way we're going to do that is by going out and practicing and getting our technique better so we can affect quarterbacks."

The Raiders believe that number will rise. It should after adding NFL draft picks Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby to the mix. They are deeper across the line, with a 10-man rotation the Raiders didn't have last season after injuries and the departures of Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin.

Even getting to the middle of the pack might be tough, but the Raiders have even higher aspirations despite not having a truly dominant pass rusher on the roster. Ferrell will certainly help, as will using situational pass rushers on obvious passing downs.

This group doesn't want to sink anywhere near that bottom. Every time there's a lull in camp, saying the No. 13 brings the defensive line right back to business.

"That's something that stays in the back of our head," defensive end Arden Key said. "When we're feeling lackadaisical in practice or getting a little down, we have to remind ourselves that we had 13 sacks last year. We're working to get that up."

Veteran players say it sometimes, but Key and Hankins mentioned that position coach Brentson Buckner and head coach Jon Gruden bring it up as often as anybody.

"We all know, but Gruden's making sure there's an emphasis on it," Hankins said. "We have placed an emphasis on it. I don't have to be running around here yelling ‘13' all the time. After a while, it gets annoying. If you go out and put the work in, we'll get there, to where we need to be."

