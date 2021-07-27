Raiders new ‘defensive culture’ under new DC Gus Bradley ‘fun to watch’

Levi Damien
·2 min read
One of probably the more underrated moves the Raiders made this season may not be a player on the field. It could be the hiring of new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Bradley is credited with coaching the Chargers defense into a top ten pass defense over the past four years. His influence on the team is already showing.

“Well, it’s been fun to watch,” Jon Gruden said of Bradley’s interaction with the defense. “No disrespect to Paul [Guenther], but we have a completely different group of players too. Gus is a high-energy coach. He’s a high-energy coach. He’s upbeat, positive, he’s philosophical, he’s fun to be around, he makes you laugh, but he also pushes you.”

Gruden is an offensive-minded coach. He is banking on Bradley offering up an improved pass defense this season. Gruden’s top weapon on his offense has seen a difference this offseason in what the defense is doing to defend him.

“From day one of being out on the practice field in OTA’s the defensive culture was different,” tight end Darren Waller told RaidersWire this week. “You could see there was an energy, there was a looseness amongst them, just an excitement to be out there playing. Those guys are out there running around with their hair on fire during walk-thrus. It’s a good sign because they want to be there and they are excited about what’s to come so I’m expecting a great camp, continued development from those guys on that side of the football.”

There are some new additions to the Raiders defense, but it became clear over the past three years under Paul Guenther, that this defense will only go as far as their defensive coordinator can take them. It’s one thing to have good players, it’s another to get the most out of them.

