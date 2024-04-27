Raiders go defensive back with final picks in seventh round of 2024 NFL Draft

With two picks in the seventh round at 223 and 229 overall, the Raiders added competition to their secondary with the selections of Air Force safety Trey Taylor and Pittsburgh cornerback MJ Devonshire.

Taylor won the Jim Thorpe Award this past season as the best safety in college football. He joins Tre’von Moehrig as Raiders players who won the coveted award.

Devonshire was a second-team All ACC performer last season in his second season as a starter for the Panthers.

