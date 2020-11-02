Raiders' defense delivers in key road win over Browns in NFL Week 8

Raiders' defense delivers in key road win over Browns Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jon Gruden promised changes would be coming to the Raiders’ defense after last Sunday’s ugly home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There was a great deal of speculation about what Gruden had in mind after the Raiders gave up 45 points to Tampa Bay, ranging from seeking to improve the roster through the trade market to firing defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.

The adjustments proved to be far more subtle in Sunday’s 16-6 win over the Cleveland Browns.

“There were a lot of different small tweaks here and there,” linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski said. “It is hard to just pinpoint one. We do a lot of different stuff throughout the game, so I have to go back and watch film to really answer that question.”

Gruden said eliminating big plays and forcing turnovers were major points of emphasis in the week leading up to game.