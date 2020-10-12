How Raiders' defense contained Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes in second half

Raiders' D finds answer for Mahomes in second half vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes felt the pressure late in the first half Sunday afternoon. So he escaped the pocket, rolled left toward the sideline and threw accurately across his body to tight end Travis Kelce, streaking across the middle of the field for an uncanny 23-yard completion.

It was a spectacular first down en route to the game-tying field goal before halftime. And the last of his seemingly endless array of magic en route to a 40-32 loss to the Raiders.

“We couldn’t execute because we weren’t running the plays the right way and I wasn’t finding the right reads,” Mahomes said. “That carried over, and we obviously didn’t play the second half like we wanted.”

The reigning Super Bowl MVP’s wizardry was nullified by the Raiders in the second half, resulting in three consecutive punts, an interception and uncharacteristic ineptitude from one of the NFL’s best offenses.